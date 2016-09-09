Football gossip (Fri, Sept 9): Leeds United look at free agents | Wells firing to be Town’s top striker | Why Reds were right choice for loanee | Owls duo to debut

GOSSIP suggests Yorkshire clubs will be aiming to get around the transfer window closure by signing free agents.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk, for one, has not ruled out bringing in new players on free transfers following the closure and the scrapping of emergency loans. Monk wants to bring in fresh faces to help out his current squad as the Championship workload begins to pile up. Monk said: “If the right option’s there, the door’s always open.”

His comments come after Leeds were linked with former Aston Villa and Sunderland left-back Kieran Richardson.

Staying at Elland Road, former manager Uwe Rosler feels that he deserved to be given more time under Massimo Cellino.

The former Manchester City striker believes that he was on target to achieve what he had discussed with Cellino at the start of the season despite results not going their way.

Rosler was appointed manager of Leeds in June, 2015 but was soon replaced by Steve Evans after a run of poor results.

Rosler says he had no regrets over taking the job. He said: “I think I would have a regret if I didn’t take opportunity on.”

Rosler is now manager of League One side Fleetwood.

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells has expressed his desire at staying at the club beyond the January transfer window, amid recent transfer speculation.

The Bermuda striker has said that all he is doing is focusing on his Town career and said: “Now I want to focus on getting better and helping the team carry on the way we have started. I’m not even Town’s No 1 striker at the moment.”

Barnsley on-loan striker Adam Armstrong has revealed why he moved to another Championship club after signing a new contract at Newcastle.

Armstrong scored 20 goals while on loan at Coventry last season and with the arrival of strikers Dwight Gayle and Daryl Murphy he believed chances at the North-East club would have been rare.

Following a meeting with manager Rafa Benitez the two agreed it would be best for Armstrong to gain some minutes on loan. Armstrong said: “At the start of the season, I had a chat with him and he said his plans for me were to go out in the Championship and get more minutes than I would with Newcastle. I chose Barnsley and I think it’s the right club and they’re heading in the right direction.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s new signings Urby Emanuelson and Adam Reach look set to make their debuts against Fulham this weekend.

Reach joined the Owls on transfer deadline day and coach Carlos Carvahal believes that the winger can grow to his full potential and believes “he can only get better.”

Emanuelson joined Wednesday on a free transfer after the transfer window closed. The 30-year-old has represented Ajax, AC Milan and Roma.