Football Gossip (Monday, September 12): Owls and Leeds interested in midfielder? | Jansson deal | Armstrong praise | Reed chance

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and Leeds United are understood to be two of seven clubs bidding for the services of former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Having recently plied his trade in the American MLS, the former West Ham, Aston Villa and Bolton player is reported to be interested in a return home to Britain.

Celtic, Rangers, Villa, Wolves and Bristol City have also been linked with the player according to the Daily Star.

Reo-Coker, now aged 32, left Ipswich in 2013 and has played for Vancouver Whitecaps, Chivas ISA and Montreal Impact in the last two years.

Pontus Jansson has called for Leeds United to “play more football” after admitting an over-reliance on long balls contributed to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town. The Swedish centre-back endured a frustrating league debut at Elland Road but spoke out in defence of Garry Monk and vowed that United’s players would “win for the coach” during tomorrow’s high-pressure clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Louis Reed of Sheffield Utd. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jansson, who joined Leeds on loan from Torino as one of 11 summer signings, attempted to ease the strain on Monk by urging the club to “give him time” after a fourth loss in six games dropped United into the Championship’s relegation zone, two points and two places above bottom-of-the-table Blackburn.

Leeds turned in an improved defensive display against Huddersfield but were picked off by a vicious 20-yard strike from Aaron Mooy in the second half. A lack of creativity at the other end of the field limited United to two efforts on target. R Reports in this morning’s national press suggest Sweden international Jansson will make his move to Elland Road permanent should he make 20 appearances for the club this season.

He said: “We had a plan where we had to use longer balls at the beginning, in the first 20 minutes. But I think after that we have to play a little bit more than we did today. It’s a game with a lot of feelings. It’s a derby against a good team but we have to play a little bit more on the field and not only put in the long balls. “When you lose you are always a little bit angry and sad but we were playing against a good team and defensively we played good. Offensively we have to work on a lot. I think 0-0 was a fair result.”

Newcastle fans have hailed the brilliance of striker Adam Armstrong who has been loaned out to Barnsley from the St James’ park club this season.

The youngster scored a stunning effort at Preston on Saturday to lift the Tykes to second in the Championship table and the Geordie supporters took to Twitter to praise the abilities of a forward who scored 20 goals for Coventry last season.

E&T Palmer (@the_both_of_us) tweeted: “Brilliant goal by Adam Armstrong for Barnsley. Genius of @NUFC to loan him to one of our rivals. #NUFC #barnsleyfc” while gary houston (@gazh1968) added: “Should’ve kept Adam armstrong at the toon. Well done young un”

The quality of the strike was also mentioned as fans wowed at the expert turn and finish.

Daz (@DazB27NUFC) said: “That Adam Armstrong goal, by the way! What a turn and finish!”, Ben Oldroyd (@Ben_Oldroyd) wrote: “If Rashford had of scored a goal like Adam Armstrong yesterday, skysports news would have had it on repeat! Scowen unbelievable yet again!” and their thoughts were added to by NUFC Follower (@NUFCFollower) who said: “Adam Armstrong’s goal yesterday is absolutely incredible! #NUFC” and David Pattie (@davidgpattie): “Anybody who hasn’t seen it. Adam Armstrong goal yesterday for #barnsley was absolute quality #nufc”

And of course, there were some fans who questioned why he should have been allowed to leave Newcastle for a Championship rival.

Cola (@Percycola) Tweeted: “Watch Adam Armstrong score 20 goals for Barnsley to ensure they finish above #NUFC ....” and Mark Robinson (@MarkyRob84) added: “Adam Armstrong loaned to Barnsley, scores immediately putting them 2nd and looks as though they’ll be our title rivals... Good call #nufc”

Barnsley fans will be hoping this is the first of many goals for them from an extremely talented finisher.

Sheffield United youngster Louis Reed is hoping a change of manager at Bramall Lane will give him more of chance to play.

Former boss Nigel Adkins insisted on having ‘six big uns in your team’ leaving Reed somewhat limited in terms of opportunities. Now he hopes manager Chris Wilder will change all that.

“The manager has already told us that he’s not fussed about having loads of big players,” Reed told The Sheffield Star. “Just so long as you do well and do your job. “Brooksy (David Brooks) has come through and done really well. Stefan Scougall, as everybody knows, is quality too and he’s not the hugest of lads either.”

