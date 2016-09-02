Football Gossip (September 2): Rotherham United chase free agent striker | Leeds United move for Dutch defender on hold | Hull City to decide on Phelan future?

here are the latest, post-deadline day rumours, for Yorkshire’s clubs.

Rotherham United are interested in bringing free agent Dexter Blackstock to the New York Stadium.

Blackstock was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of August.

It is also being reported that Rotherham were the mystery club who bid for Sheffield Wednesday’s Claude Dielna on deadline day

Leeds United will not be making a move for ADO Den Haag defender Tom Beugelsdijk in the January transfer window.

According to reports in Holland, Beugelsdijk will now see out the season with the Dutch side despite being linked with a move to Elland Road during the last week of the transfer window.

Leeds were reportedly keen on bringing in the 26-year-old, but faced competition from Serie A for the player.

Hull City are expected to move towards finalising Mike Phelan’s position as head coach.

Phelan has overseen two wins and an injury-time loss to Manchester United in a bright start to life in the Premier League, since assuming caretaker control of the club in the wake of Steve Bruce’s departure.

He brought in six new signings in 48 hours before the deadline and with no game until Burnley away in the Premier League next Saturday, the time appears ripe to discuss his future.