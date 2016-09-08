Football gossip (Thurs, Sep 8): Why I left Tigers | Blades loanee on Clarets | Winging in for Owls | Redfearn on Bamba

The transfer window may be slammed shut apart from emergency loans for goalkeepers but here’s the latest gossip around our Yorkshire clubs:

Former Hull City midfielder Mo Diame has explained his decision why he left the Tigers for Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old’s transfer to the Magpies came as a shock after Diame led Hull to the Premier League last season. The midfielder admitted that Rafa Benitez was a major factor in prizing him away from the KCom stadium. He said: “When Rafa Benitez called me, I had to think about it. This is what I did. I had to think about where I want to be in two or three years. I took this decision, and I think I made the right choice.”

Sheffield United’s on-loan striker Danny Lafferty says he has not given up hope on his Burnley career.

The 27-year-old, who has also spent loan spells at Rotherham and Oldham does not seem keen on sticking around the lower leagues and hopes to break into the Burnley team once Jon Flanagan leaves Turf Moor at the end of the season to return to parent club Liverpool.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Will Buckley has vowed to fight for his place at the Owls as he looks to kick-start his Championship career.

The former Brighton player has made just one start since arriving from Sunderland on a season-long loan. The 26-year-old has admitted that he has to take his chance when it comes due to Wednesday’s strong squad.

He said: “The manager knows he’s got a lot of players to choose from and it’s down to him to pick the 11 and the rest have to stay patient, work hard and take their chance when they get in.”

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has spoken out about his confusion that the Whites were happy to let club captain Sol Bamba leave on a free.

Redfearn brought Bamba to the club in January, 2015 and has said that despite Bamba’s mistakes, the club will miss him.

He said: “Players are only human, they make mistakes. I think he will get a club, I can see him getting picked up. Leeds miss mobility now at the back”.