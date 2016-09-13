Football Gossip (Tuesday September 13): Morsy wants deal | Jansson up and running | Bannon hopes | Done has faith

SAM MORSY has declared his interest in earning himself a permanent move to Barnsley.

Morsy, who made his Reds debut from the bench in the weekend win at Preston North End, having joined on deadline day on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic, is pinning his hopes on his performances going a long way towards achieving a longer deal at Oakwell.

BIG STAGE: Barry Bannan

He said: “Once I heard about the interest from Barnsley, it was an absolute no-brainer and I did everything I could to get here.

“Hopefully I can do my best at Barnsley and they can see my value. Barnsley is a great team.”

Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson is pleased to have got his playing career up and running at Elland Road - despite going down 1-0 on his debut to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

BACK IN THE GOALS: Sheffield United's Matt Done . Picture: David Klein/Sportimage

The 6ft 5ins Swedish defender was one of the few highlights for manager Garry Monk on an otherwise dreadful afternoon for the home side, who dropped into the bottom three as a result of losing out in the West Yorkshire derby.

Having arrived on loan from Serie A club Torino, the 25-year-old can earn himself a permanent deal with Leeds if he makes 20 or more appearances.

After suffering a knee injury last season, however, he is just glad to be back playing after finding himself out of mfavour in italy.

““I’m really happy to be here but I’m not thinking about that at the moment. I just want to play games. We’ll see what happens. “For me this was my first 90 minutes in three months so I feel happy to have made it and I feel really good. My knee is good now, I had a good game. I’m happy and I have to keep it going.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan is hoping his performances for the Owls in the Championship will see him continuie to play a leading role for his country.

The midfielder impressed on the international stage once again as the Scots triumphed 5-1 over Malta just over a week ago, with manager Gordon Strachan praising the 26-year-old’s display.

As for Bannan himself – so instrumental in helping Wednesday’s charge to the Championship play-off final last season – he realises consistent performances at Championship level will enhance his prospects for sealing a regular role in Strachan’s plans

Matt Done has vowed to produce the goods for Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to repay the faith shown in him by the Blades boss.

Done has returned two assists and a goal since being restored to his favoured striking role. and ended a 27-game goal drought with the decisive third goal in United’s 3-2 win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“I always thought the goal was coming but as long as I’m doing my job of creating chances for Billy Sharp and the others, I’m happy,” said Done.

“So all credit to the gaffer for identifying that, and hopefully I can repay him on the pitch - with goals and assists for the team.”

And from further afield .....

Eric Dier has signed a new contract committing him to Tottenham until 2021.

The 22-year-old has established himself among the club’s key players in his two seasons and also become a regular in the England team.

His new five-year deal comes shortly after Christian Eriksen re-committed himself to Mauricio Pochettino’s team and amid the expectation Harry Kane and former Sheffield United appreentice Kyle Walker will do similarly.