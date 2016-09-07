Football gossip (Weds, Sept 7): Leeds eye defender | Blades stopper could move | Phelan poised | Owls deal only one on table

Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire clubs:

Leeds United are still rumoured to be chasing former Aston Villa and Fulham defender Keiran Richardson. He has reportedly been training with fellow Championship side Bristol City but Leeds have since shown interest in the 31-year-old as Garry Monk is looking at free agents to add experience to his young squad.

Sheffield United youth team goalkeeper Aarron Ramsdale could be set to leave the Blades on loan between now and January. The scrapping of the emergency loan system only applies to outfield players but goalkeepers can still go out on a short-term temporary loan should requirements be met. It could still be that Ramsdale will have to wait until January to get his opportunity.

Hull City are looking to resolve their managerial problem as they look set to appoint a permanent manager by the end of the week. Mike Phelan still sits as the bookies favourite as he looks set to continue in charge of the Tigers. Chris Coleman admitted earlier in the week that the job was tempting while Martin O’Neil played down the thought of him taking over at the KCom Stadium.

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Urby Emanuelson has admitted that his new club’s offer of a one-year deal was the only one available to him and that the Owls were not open to negotiation. He said: “We negotiated about it. We ended up with a one-year. I would have preferred a longer deal but I’m happy with what I have.”

The Dutch left-back will be looking to make his debut against former side Fulham this weekend.