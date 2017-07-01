Football Rumour Mill (July 1): Taylor to swap Leeds United for Burnley | Boyd poised for Sheffield Wednesday switch | Huddersfield Town want Ince and Burke

Here are the latest rumours and done deals involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor is today expected to join Premier League side Burnley.

The defender will end a 14-year spell with Leeds and complete a transfer to Turf Moor following the expiry of his contract at Elland Road.

His contract ended June 30, and Taylor is expected to take up a contract with Burnley from today, July 1.

United are entitled to compensation due to Taylor being under the age of 24 and the fee is set to be decided by tribunal with Burnley yet to agree a valuation with Leeds.

West Bromwich Albion were close to signing Taylor earlier this month but withdrew from talks after failing to finalise a fee. United believe they will earn in excess of £5m for Taylor through a tribunal decision.

Jordan Rhodes has complketed his permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough.

Rhodes joined the Owls on February 1, initially on loan, with a view to that move being made permanent.

Rhodes is understood to have joined the Owls for a fee of £6m.

Wednesday are also reported to have agreed a deal for Burnley winger George Boyd.

A two-year deal has been agreed, according to the Sheffield Star, and Boyd will have a medical on Monday.

Hull City insist 18-year-old Josh Tymon is their player, amid reported interest from Stoke City.

The England youth defender is reported to have agreed terms with the Potters and was expected to join on Wednesday when Mark Hughes’ first-team squad return to training, but his arrival could now be delayed.

Tymon and his agent believe he is out of contract on June 30 but the Tigers claim to have triggered an extension to the youngster’s academy contract before Christmas.

Birmingham City have agreed a fee in the region of £3.5m with Barnsley for defender Marc Roberts.

Reds’ head coach Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the club had turned down bids from two Championship clubs for the 26-year-old Oakwell captain, while adding the situation was “ongoing”, with the valuations not being far apart. But the Blues have subsequently met Barnsley’s valuation of the player although the total value of the deal could rise with add-ons.

Barnsley last night completed the signing of Forest Green defender Ethan Pinnock for an undisclosed fee.

Huddersfield Town are working towards finalising an £11m deal to bring in Mounie, possibly over the weekend, which would see the club break their transfer record for the third time this summer.

Town remain in talks with Derby regarding Tom Ince, despite seeing a reported £7m offer rejected. David Wagner said: “He is a good player and we will see what the future will bring.”

Town are also reportedly in the hunt for RB Leipzig’s Oliver Burke for around £9m. Burke quit Nottingham Forest for Germany last season.