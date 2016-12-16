Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Hull City fans plot FA Cup boycott | Warne set for extended Rotherham United stint

Huddersfield Town's trip to Norwich City is the latest game of the EFL 10 in 10 while Hull City supporters are planning an FA Cup boycott next month.

See a round-up of the day's headlines and social media below. Get in touch with your thoughts throughout the day Tweet @YPSport or like our Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page. Refresh this page to get the latest updates.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport