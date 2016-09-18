Football Today: Gossip, news and more ... Hull’s Snodgrass Scotland’s leader | Summer signings starting to work for Leeds, says Monk | Stubbs threatens changes at Rotherham

ROBERT SNODGRASS has been tipped as the best option for leading Scotland’s international attack.

It follows the Hull City star’s recent hat-trick for his country in the 5-1 win in malta earlier this month, coupled with some impressive performances for his club side.

Former Scotland striker James McFadden has seen enough in recent months since Snodgrass’s return last season after a long injuury lay-off to convince him Snodgrass is the man to fill the leading role up front for Gordon Strachan.

“Ultimately, the country will look to Snoddy to be the man that’s going to bring the goals and he’s the ideal guy for it,” McFadden told The Sunday Post.

“He’s a great guy, level-headed, good about the place and a great player – and he’s showing that.

“If you look at all the club sides he’s been at, he’s been the talisman for them.

“He’s been the man to produce something out of nothing and he’s going to be the guy for us.”

Manager Garry Monk believes his summer transfer activity is slowly starting to pay off for Leeds United after his side’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Chris Wood – via the penalty spot – and Pablo Hernandez settled the contest, handing Leeds back-to-back wins after Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Blackburn at Elland Road.

“We are right at the start of a journey and if we give this group time to show their quality they can potentially grow into something very good,” said Monk.

“This is another step in the right direction. We are getting there slowly, we’ve not yet had that complete performance but we are growing.”

Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs has threatened to ring the changes following his side’s 4-2 defeat at Championship bottom club, Blackburn Rovers.

Danny Ward put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Craig Conway brilliantly restored parity 10 minutes later.

Home debutant Emnes finished off the move of the match on the half-hour and Ben Marshall looked to have put the result beyond doubt when adding a third 15 seconds after the restart.

Ward’s late header set up a frantic finish but Sam Gallagher capped off a fine individual display by tapping home a fourth in injury time for Blackburn’s first Sky Bet Championship win this season.

“First and foremost, we have to cut out basic, fundamental mistakes that we’re making,” said a frustrated Stubbs. “I can’t think of any goals that we’ve conceded where teams have completely cut us open because we’re significantly contributing to our own downfall by making basic mistakes and we’re getting punished.

“At this level, there are teams that when you do it, and you do it consistently, are going to punish you.

“We needed to stay in the game at 2-1 and I felt we could get something out of the game, but then to concede within 30-40 seconds after the break. It’s the manner of the goals that’s the disappointing thing. You’re just asking defenders to do their jobs.

“First of all, you have to keep working at it and keep saying the same things week in week out. If not, leave them out. That’s how you stop it.”

Barnsley defender Marc Roberts is adamant that the club will bounce back quickly from their 2-1 defeat at home to Reading on Saturday.

He said the disappointment around the dressing room was clear evidence of just how far the Reds have come in such a short space of time

“It definitely shows the progress,” said Roberts. “We put pressure on ourselves to perform week in, week out and I’m sure we’ll bounce back from this disappointment.

“We were sloppy today and we’ll be on the training ground on Monday working hard to resolve things ahead of next weekend.”

