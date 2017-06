THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE has today released its fixtures for the 2017-18 season and, as expected there were plenty of dates for Yorkshire’s football fans to salivate over.

As well as reviewing the key dates for the campaign ahead, we also trawl around the White Rose to bring you the latest news concerning Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United. And occasionally beyond ...