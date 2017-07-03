Football transfer mill (Monday): Huddersfield Town set to sign Tom Ince | Bradford City back for Newcastle winger | Tigers close in on Chelsea prospect

DERBY COUNTY winger Tom Ince is reportedly set to complete his move to Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town later today.

Huddersfield have previously seen a bid of £7.2m rebuffed for the 25-year-old former Hull City player, but have maintained their interest, with head coach David Wagner, speaking at the press conference to announce his new contract on Friday, confirming that discussions were still taking place with Town still hopeful of concluding a deal.

Derby have reportedly put a £10m price tag on Ince, with a fee of £8.5m rising to £11m said to have been agreed between the two clubs.

Bradford City’s spate of summer recruitment is set to continue with the addition of former loan winger Alex Gilliead.

The Bantams are confident of a loan return being sanctioned for the Newcastle United player, 21, with ongoing discussions being held between City and the Magpies.

The addition of Gilliead - who spent a spell on loan at Valley Parade in the second half of last season - arrival would help mitigate for the loss of Mark Marshall,

Back to Bantams?: Newcastle's Alex Gilliead. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Meanwhile, City are expected to be handed a further boost, with Tony McMahon set to sign a new deal.

Bradford, who have brought in Adam Chicksen, Dominic Poleon, Paul Taylor and Shay McCartan in the last few weeks, are also in the market to sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves.

England Under-19 captain Ola Aina is being linked with a transfer to Hull City, with the Tigers have made an inquiry about the possibility of signing the Chelsea right-back on a season-long loan move.

Barnsley - whose busy weekend saw them sign Lloyd Isgrove, Zeki Fryers and Ethan Pinnock - could allow striker Elliot Lee to return to Luton Town.

The 22-year-old, who has found opportunities hard to come by at Oakwell, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Hatters from West Ham during the 2014-15 season, scoring with virtually his first touch when coming off the bench against AFC Wimbledon in February.

His brother Olly plays for the Hatters.

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Reading full-back Chris Gunter.

The 27-year-was a key part of the Reading side which reached the Championship play-off final last season, playing 49 games in all competitions.

Bolton Wanderers striker Jamie Proctor is poised to complete his move to Rotherham United in the coming days - after he has reached a financial settlement with the Trotters.

The Millers have lined up a £75,000 deal for the forward, with potential add-ons, with terms agreed and a medical reportedly completed.

But the Millers can not make an official announcement because the 25-year-old is one of the players in dispute with Wanderers over unpaid bonus payments after last season’s promotion to the Championship.

Out-of-favour Sheffield United goalkeeper George Long is a target for AFC Wimbledon.