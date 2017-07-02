Football transfer mill (Sunday): Huddersfield Town sign keeper | George Boyd wings in for Owls | Boro set to beat Leeds to Jonny Howson

PREMIER League newcomers Huddersfield Town have signed Danish international goalkeeper Jonas Lössl.

Having been unable to persuade good friend Jurgen Klopp to let Wales international Danny Ward return on loan from Liverpool, Town head coach David Wagner has again turned to his native Germany to strengthen his squad.

Heading to Owls: Burnley winger George Boyd

The 28-year-old 6ft 5in Lössl has signed on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05 with the option to complete a permanent transfer.

He has over 250 top-flight appearances under his belt in Denmark, France and Germany, as well as European and international experience and Wagner said: “As everyone knows, we were very successful with our loans last season and now we have had the chance to bring another high-quality player to the club in this way.

“Mainz had a difficult season in 2016-17 and that is why we have this rare chance to take a player of his quality on loan. I trust and believe in his talent and potential.”

Last season, the 28-year-old made 27 Bundesliga appearances, keeping five clean sheets.

Chelsea 20-year-olds Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown could also both be returning to Huddersfield – Palmer again on loan with Brown the subject of a reported £8m bid.

Town are also reportedly in the hunt for RB Leipzig’s Oliver Burke for around £9m. Burke quit Nottingham Forest for Germany last season.

Burnley winger George Boyd is due to sign a two-year deal with Sheffield Wednesday providing he passes a medical on Monday.

Boyd, Burnley’s then joint record signing at £3m from Hull City in the summer of 2014, was only offered another year by the Clarets, and had interest from Championship clubs Aston Villa and Derby County, but has opted to move to Hillsborough.

Burnley are set to make Charlie Taylor their first signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old left-back’s deal with Leeds United expired but the Whites are due compensation for their academy graduate as he is under the age of 24 and a fee could be set by a tribunal if the two clubs are unable to come to an agreement. Leeds are understood to want £5m for Taylor, who has been with them for 14 years.

The Clarets are also said to be interested in Owls defender Tom Lees along with Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Hull.

Middlesbrough look set to beat Leeds to the signing of Norwich City midfielder and former Whites star Jonny Howson.

Howson’s future had been up in the air after the 29-year-old rejected a new deal at Carrow Road, and Leeds seemed confident of re-signing their former captain.

Boro, managed by former Leeds chief Garry Monk, are, however, ready to match Norwich’s £5m valuation.

New Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has completed his move from Werder Bremen and says: “I’m very happy to be here, this is a huge club with so much history and tradition, it is amazing to have signed. We have been in contact for a long time and now I am here, Leeds United is a sleeping giant, it is a club with great supporters and the stadium is nearly always full, it is great to finally be here.”

Barnsley have signed defender Zeki Fryers on a three-year deal after his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace expired. The 24-year-old Manchester United product was released in June after three years with the Eagles. He has also played for Tottenham and Standard Liege and featured in the Championship on loan for Ipswich Town and Rotherham United.

Jordan Rhodes has completed his permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough. Rhodes joined the Owls on February 1, initially on loan, with a view to that move being made permanent. Rhodes is understood to have joined the Owls for a fee of £6m.

Hull City insist 18-year-old Josh Tymon is their player, amid reported interest from Stoke City. The England youth defender is reported to have agreed terms with the Potters but his arrival could now be delayed. Tymon and his agent believe he is out of contract on June 30 but the Tigers claim to have triggered an extension to the youngster’s academy contract before Christmas.

Hull have signed former Swansea City forward and former Tigers trialist Liam Edwards, 18, on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Birmingham City have agreed a fee in the region of £3.5m with Barnsley for defender Marc Roberts.