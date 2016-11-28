Forestieri back to his best as Owls’ display delights coach Carvalhal

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal was full of praise for his side, and Fernando Forestieri in particular, after a victory that has left them in seventh place.

Carvalhal said: “I told Fernando that he is back again. He performed very well against Fulham in the last game and he again did very well and it is the Fernando we know and recognise and that the coaches and fans like.

“He has a fantastic environment here to have another good season and we need him.

“We are better than last season and the big difference is the efficiency. We have found a way to score goals and the level of the football is very high.

“I hope we can keep this going for all of the season.

“Wolves ran and fought a lot during the 97 minutes we played.

“They had new energy because they had changed the coach and it was the first home game and that made them tougher to play against. But I think we were ready for this environment and we did well.

“In the second half, we were very compact and solid and well-organised and all the time tried to look for the third goal and posed a threat.

“The victory is deserved and the big difference to other recent games is we got the second goal.”

New Wolves manager Paul Lambert was left looking over his shoulder at the relegation zone following first-half goals from Forestieri and Kieran Lee.

The Owls scored more than once in a game for the first time in nine matches.

Forestieri won and converted a 15th-minute penalty, drawing a foul from full-back Matt Doherty before beating Andy Lonergan from the spot.

Forestieri also had a hand in Wednesday’s second, sending over a cross that Lucas Joao rolled into the path of Lee, who made no mistake from 12 yards just before the half-hour mark.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lonergan, Iorfa, Stearman, Hause, Doherty, Coady, Price, Helder Costa (Joao Teixeira 71), Edwards, Saville (Dicko 46), Bodvarsson (Ivan Cavaleiro 76). Unused substitutes: Ikeme, Enobakhare, Saiss, Ronan.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt (Palmer 64), Lees, Loovens, Reach, Wallace, Lee, Hutchinson, Bannan (Buckley 85), Lucas Joao (Fletcher 73), Forestieri. Unused substitutes: Jones, Dawson, Pudil, Nuhiu.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).