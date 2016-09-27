Former Hull boss Steve Bruce in running to become England manager just 10 weeks after missing out

FORMER Hull City manager Steve Bruce is among the front-runners to replace Sam Allardyce, whose reign as England manager ended on Tuesday night.

Allardyce spent only 67 days in the post – overseeing one game – the shortest tenure for a permanent Three Lions manager. His contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Football Association.

Allardyce was targeted in a Daily Telegraph investigation into alleged corruption in English football.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce was interviewed in the summer about the then vacant England manager’s job, Roy Hodgson having quit after Iceland ended Three Lions’ interest in France at Euro 2016

Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club’s history. He remains out of work.

Former Middlesbrough manager Gareth Southgate is highly thought of by the FA and has been placed in temporary charge for England’s next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA look for a new permanent boss.

Under-21s’ boss Southgate made it clear in the summer that he had no interest in succeeding Hodgson so is unlikely to figure in the FA’s thinking.

However, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe seem certain to come under consideration again.

Pardew appeared to be a new man a year ago after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career.

He took Palace to the FA Cup final, but league results tailed off badly, although a slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories.

Howe is a smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the “ultimate” job. “I would never say no,” he commented.

Should the FA forsake appointing an Englishman and look further afield, former Tottenham and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann could be asked to take over.

Klinsmann has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and his native Germany before that.