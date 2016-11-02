Former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton signs new deal at Guiseley

GUISELEY have been handed a signing boost with former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton having agreed a new contract.

The 29 year-old - who has made 11 appearances since joining the Lions in September - was previously on non-contract terms at Nethermoor and now agreed a fresh deal, although the specific time frame has not been specified.

Walton, who memorably made his bow for Leeds against Derby County at the start of the 2004-05 campaign, was contacted by Guiseley about joining the club in the autumn.

He had been seeking new employers after leaving League Two outfit Crawley at the end of last season and linked up with the Lions, having trained and appeared briefly for NCEL Premier outfit Garforth Town at the start of the current campaign.

Simon Walton player stats

The experience of Walton, who has made over 250 Football League appearances in a career which has involved stints with United, Charlton, QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Hartlepool United and Stevenage – along with loan spells at Ipswich, Cardiff, Hull City, Blackpool, Crewe and Sheffield United – has been proving invaluable for Guiseley under new boss Adam Lockwood.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.