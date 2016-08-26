Friday Transfer Gossip (August 26): Sheffield United lead race for Leeds United midfielder and ex Sheffield Wednesday striker | Hull City linked to Hogan

Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United’s Luke Murphy is interesting a number of clubs, including League One side Sheffield United.

The Blades are chasing a player who cost Leeds £1m in 2013 but has featured just once this season.

Souleymane Doukara, Marco Silvestri and Toumani Diagouraga could all leave Leeds before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Meanwhile Sheffield United look set to sign former Sheffield Wednesday striker Caolan Lavery, who was released by the Owls in the summer following a promising loan spell at Chesterfield last season.

Hull City’s caretaker manager Mike Phelan has told this morning’s pre-match press conference that talks are ongoing with two or three players, but that there are no real updates.

Phelan syas the club have set their stall out but there is a fair bit to go on each deal.

One of those could be Brentford striker Scott Hogan, who is also wanted by Sunderland.