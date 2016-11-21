Gareth Southgate set for permanent job as England boss after St George’s Park interview

Gareth Southgate has completed his formal interview to become England’s next manager and could be appointed by the end of the month.

Southgate, who has been in charge of the national side for the past four matches on an interim basis, met with a five-man panel to outline his vision of the future at St George’s Park on Monday, and it is understood no other candidates have been invited for interview at this stage.

Assessing Southgate’s pitch was a Football Association panel comprising chairman Greg Clarke, chief executive Martin Glenn and technical director Dan Ashworth, with League Managers’ Association chairman Howard Wilkinson and former England left-back Graeme Le Saux also present in an advisory capacity.

Unless there is a major unforeseen stumbling block, Southgate’s name will go forward to an FA board meeting on November 30, when his confirmation as Sam Allardyce’s successor would be nodded through, with a four-year deal and a post-World Cup break clause in the summer of 2018 anticipated.

The 46-year-old has already made a favourable impression on the decision-makers, taking seven points from nine in World Cup qualifying ties against Malta, Slovenia and Scotland before signing off last week with an entertaining 2-2 friendly draw against Spain.

His measured public persona and the strong stance he took in dropping captain Wayne Rooney for last month’s clash in Ljubljana have also marked him out as someone capable of holding the top job.

On top of that the former Middlesbrough manager is well versed in FA protocols, planning and procedures from his three and a half years in charge of the Under-21s.

Although the interview process occupied three hours at the National Football Centre, finishing around 1pm, several key boxes on Southgate’s application had already been ticked in the course of what had effectively become a six-week audition.

As well as considering Southgate’s own position, a key part of the discussion revolved around his proposed backroom team and other staffing issues.

Chelsea coach Steve Holland has been working as Southgate’s assistant on a part-time agreement, but a full-time move to the FA staff could be in the offing. Also waiting for news is Aidy Boothroyd, who has been looking after the England Under-21s in Southgate’s absence.