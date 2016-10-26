Garry Monk puts focus on Championship as Leeds face Anfield trip in EFL Cup; Hull City host Newcastle

Leeds United will evoke memories of their glory days with a trip to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Garry Monk’s Championship side were handed a plum trip to Anfield after knocking out Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Yorkshire’s other representative in the last eight of the League Cup, Hull City, will be guaranteed a full house as they welcome Newcastle United in their quarter-final tie.

Other ties see Manchester United host West Ham United, while Southampton’s prize for beating Sunderland last night is a trip to Arsenal.

While Leeds now know their opponents, boss Garry Monk is keen to focus attention back on the Championship and the visit of Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion.

Monk said: “What’s very important now is that we focus on Saturday and we get ready in the next few days to put on a performance on Saturday.

“We’re six games unbeaten here.

“I talked about it being a fortress but it’s not good (beating Norwich) if we can’t back it up on Saturday. That’s me with my manager’s head, it’s how I have to think and it’s the truth.”

Manchester United reached the quarter-finals after Juan Mata netted the only goal to extend Manchester City’s winless streak.

Mata’s strike secured a 1-0 triumph that condemned Guardiola to a sixth successive winless match for the first time in his managerial career.

City were a far cry from the side that had at times lit up Old Trafford last month, but that was little surprise given the main protagonists were absent as the Spaniard plumped for nine changes.

Willy Caballero impressively tipped a Paul Pogba strike on the post when United first threatened after half-time, but the City goalkeeper was unable to prevent Mata sweeping home minutes later.

United held on to knock out the reigning champions.

Quarter-final draw: Liverpool v Leeds United, Manchester United v West Ham, Hull City v Newcastle United, Arsenal v Southampton.