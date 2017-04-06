Gary McSheffrey eager to earn title medal on his way up with Doncaster Rovers

STRIKER Gary McSheffrey wants to make up for lost time and help seal promotion for Doncaster Rovers – and he aims to do it in style.

Last weekend the veteran forward made his first start in what has been an injury-ravaged campaign when Rovers blew Grimsby Town out of the water with arguably their best performance of the season.

The 5-1 success in Lincolnshire saw Rovers move within three points of an immediate return to League One.

It also brought McSheffrey, 34, his first starting spot after being dogged with a long-term knee injury, which eventually required surgery.

Provided manager Darren Ferguson’s side overcome Mansfield Town at the Keepmoat tomorrow, their place in the third tier for next season will be rubber-stamped.

But McSheffrey, who already has four promotions under his belt during an 18-year career, not only wants to go up, but wants to do it as champions.

“Three months ago I was questioning whether I’d even play again this season,” McSheffrey told The Yorkshire Post.

“So if I do get the nod (against Mansfield) I intend to enjoy it and make the most of it.

“But the manager has good players to pick from and it shows how good the lads have been this season that we can go up this early.

“If we’re at it, we can comfortably beat anyone in this division.

“I’ve had two promotions at Birmingham, then one with Scunthorpe and there was one with Leeds as well.

“So I’ve been promoted out of all three Football League divisions, but it would be nice to get out of this league again.

“And, touch wood, we do it as champions.

“Every promotion so far for me has been as runner-up so to get the title would be great.”

McSheffrey managed 75 minutes at Blundell Park and he says it felt good to be back in the fold after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

He added: “It’s been really frustrating being injured.

“My intention was to be a big part of the team this year, but my injury wasn’t healing and it just wasn’t right.

“I had to have surgery in the end and that meant four and a half months of rehab.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow, but you have to deal with the bad times in football as well as the good.

“It’s nice to be back and I just want to stay fit now.”