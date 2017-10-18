Glass looking half-full for Yorkshire’s League One trio

DARREN FERGUSON is challenging Doncaster Rovers to firmly vanquish their early-season bout of homesickness by sinking visiting Walsall on Saturday.

Rovers – who saw off League One play-off candidates Portsmouth 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night – proved Yorkshire’s star turn on a mixed night of midweek action which saw high-flying duo Bradford City and Rotherham United suffer disappointing results to check their upward momentum.

The third-placed Bantams were pegged back 1-1 in a Roses draw with Oldham Athletic, who have confirmed the appointment of former Doncaster midfielder Richie Wellens as their new full-time manager.

One point further adrift in fourth place, the Millers missed the chance to draw level on points with City following a 3-1 loss at AFC Wimbledon, which brought an end to their three-match winning streak.

Despite both results, both City chief Stuart McCall and his Millers counterpart Paul Warne elected to keep things in perspective on a night when just one side in the top six managed to win and both White Rose outfits maintained their positions.

Pride of place went to injury-hit Rovers, however, when they moved three points clear of the bottom four with a precious win over Pompey, Ferguson’s men starting to show signs of putting a fraught start to the season behind them.

Bradford City's Paul Taylor escapes a challenge from Oldham's Ousmane Fane at Valley Parade on Tuesday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After a wretched start to the season on home soil which saw them fail to take three points until October 7, Rovers have now recorded back-to-back wins and Ferguson believes that all talk of a Keepmoat malaise will be dispelled if they prevail at the weekend.

Ferguson’s options for the Saddlers encounter should be boosted by the return of James Coppinger from injury, while last season’s top-scorer John Marquis will be available after a one-match ban.

Ferguson, who could also welcome back Andy Williams to the fray to further ease his striker crisis with Liam Mandeville being his only available forward against Pompey, said: “It is back-to-back wins at home and I have said to the players to focus on Saturday.

“If we can get another win, that is three wins out of four and three home wins on the bounce and it will be very pleasing if we can do that.

“I have put it to them to start thinking about Saturday and it would be the first back-to-back league wins we have had (this season) and it is an important game. They know that and we will certainly have the confidence going into that.

“We are at home and we want to be on the front foot.”

Hailing the resolve of his side on a night when he was without eight first-teamers, Ferguson, whose side have not recorded successive league wins since early April, added: “The main thing I was pleased about was the toughness to get over the line to get the three points. We showed a lot of resilience to get the right result.

“Sometimes, those wins can be more satisfying than your 3-0s and 4-1s and this league is like that – you have to tough it out.”

Meanwhile, McCall was very much in glass-is-half-full mode despite seeing his side have to settle for a point in an entertaining draw with form side Oldham and believes that he and his coaching staff will be able to draw upon a number of positives ahead of Saturday’s home encounter with Charlton Athletic.

The major downside for McCall was a late thigh strain suffered by left-back Adam Chicksen, who is likely to be sidelined for a few weeks, while influential captain Romaine Vincelot also picked up a booking for dissent which rules him out of the weekend game with the Addicks.

McCall, who labelled Vincelot’s caution as a ‘silly’ offence, said: “You draw at home to a side who are in the bottom eight and you think (it is a bad result).

“But they had won four on the bounce and are playing with a lot of confidence. They are a dangerous side.

“All in all, it was a good point. Looking at the other results, there were seven one-all’s in our league. It shows you that there is not a lot between the sides. You are never happy with a point at home, but it was a good game of football. We will sit down and look through it on Thursday or Friday and take the positive stuff and move on.”

Like McCall, Millers manager Warne is confident that his side remain on track despite a setback against the Dons, with ex-Sheffield United forward Lyle Taylor firing a hat-trick for the hosts.

While the Millers’ home form is among the very best in League One, it is a different story on the road with Warne’s side having lost five of their seven outings on their travels.

But Warne, whose side visit Oxford United on Saturday, has stressed that his side’s away form is not a significant issue for him, while challenging his side to embark on another strong run after their three-match winning streak ended on Tuesday.

Warne, who will welcome back captain Lee Frecklington and winger Jon Taylor this weekend, with influential midfielder Darren Potter also having a chance of returning, said: “We have been on a really good run and that has stopped and we just have to start another one. We have got to be upbeat for the next battle.

“I am not overly concerned about the away form. I don’t look at it as being a disaster. It is a learning curve.”