Glenn Loovens is relishing Sheffield Wednesday’s home run-in to play-offs

GLENN LOOVENS has every reason to remember vividly Sheffield Wednesday’s Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United after netting his only goal in 122 appearances for the club.

But the experienced defender believes that the Owls’ 1-0 victory on Boxing Day is unlikely to have any bearing when the two Championship sides go head-to-head again this weekend.

“It was a good memory for me,” said the 33-year-old. “My last – and only – goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

“But I don’t think Newcastle will think about Boxing Day. They are experienced enough players not to do that.”

Wednesday host Rafael Benitez’s side on Saturday in front of what seems certain to be a raucous Hillsborough crowd.

Kicking off at tea-time, due to the game being shown live on Sky, the Owls will know how their rivals have already fared.

A win for Fulham at home to Ipswich, for instance, will mean Carlos Carvalhal’s men having been knocked out of the play-off places once again.

Equally, though, should Ipswich claim some form of reward from their trip to west London then Wednesday will have a chance to tighten their grip on a play-off place.

Either way, Loovens is relishing the first of four remaining home assignments in the final half-dozen games.

“We always want to play against good teams in front of big crowds,” he added.

“I am expecting a good game against them. Playing four of the last six at Hillsborough is good. We like playing at home, as our fans are fully behind us on a good and big pitch.

“We expect four good games. I wouldn’t say we have a point to prove at home because we have played some good stuff.

“Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve; look at Burton (1-1 draw) and Reading (a 2-0 defeat) for the number of chances we created.

“There were a lot of them so, in that respect, we didn’t play badly. We got the clean sheet at Rotherham, scored some goals and now we move on to the next game with confidence.”

Wednesday returned to the top six courtesy of a 2-0 derby win at Rotherham on Tuesday that brought their first clean sheet in 10 attempts.

“We did a good job and got the clean sheet, that was very important,” added Loovens.

“That is our job and if you don’t do it then it can be hard. It has not been playing on our minds, this is football after all.”