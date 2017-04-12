Goal-line technology to be rolled out in Championship play-offs

Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday could get an early look at goal-line technology after it was announced it will be used in next month's Championship play-off semi-finals.

Originally scheduled for approval at June's English Football League annual general meeting, the use of goal-line technology was confirmed at an extraordinary general meeting last week in order to give clubs more time to install the necessary infrastructure.

This earlier-than-expected start has enabled the league to confirm on Wednesday that the four play-off semi-final matches played between May 13-17 will also have the system in place.

The technology, which tells match officials if the ball has crossed the goal line or not, has been used in the Premier League since 2013, as well as in some League Cup ties and the EFL play-off finals at Wembley.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "The introduction of goal-line technology is a significant step forward for Championship clubs and reflects the importance of the outcome of every single game in the division.

"We are extremely aware of the difficult decisions facing match officials and this will help officials to make the right calls on goal-line incidents, even in the tightest of situations.

"Goal-line technology has proven to be popular and effective in the Premier League as well as other mainstream sports. I am sure it will also become a welcome and useful addition to our broadcast coverage.

"It has already proved successful elsewhere in our competitions and I'm confident it will have a similar positive impact week in, week out in the Sky Bet Championship, starting with this year's Championship play-off semi-finals."

Yorkshire currently have three of the four teams occupying the play-off places in the Championship with five matches remaining for the majority of teams.

Huddersfield Town sit in third place, with Leeds United one place above Sheffield Wednesday in fifth.