Golden Boot reassures Harry Kane that his goal drought is likely to be followed soon by flood

Harry Kane is unconcerned by those still questioning his ability after the forward’s run of games without a goal for Tottenham and England extended to nine.

The 23-year-old has not hit the back of the net for club or country since his early goal for the Three Lions in their Euro 2016 warm-up game against Turkey on May 22.

Kane, who started as England’s lone striker in Sunday’s World Cup qualifying victory in Slovakia, endured a similarly barren run at the beginning of last season.

He failed to score in his first six Premier League games for Spurs, but still ended the season with the Premier League golden boot, finishing one ahead of both Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero on 25.

The fact he has been through such a spell before means Kane is not worried by either his scoreless start to this campaign or the questions still being asked about his long-term form.

“Unfortunately there was a lot of talk last year and I managed to prove a lot of people wrong, so people will talk this year as well,” he said.

“It’s part of football. It’s what they’re doing. I am confident in my ability. I know that if I continue doing what I am doing the goals will come, that is all I can do. I think I didn’t score in my first seven or eight games and then to go on and win the golden boot proves that it was just a matter of time.

“People might talk now or if I don’t score in the next five or six games, it doesn’t bother me. I am a confident player.

“I know if I keep doing what I am doing I will score goals and that is what I am going to do.”

While Sam Allardyce opted to play Kane as his main striker for his first game as England manager, the arrival of Vincent Janssen at White Hart Lane has resulted in Kane operating in the No 10 role on occasion for his club.

He was part of an attacking unit at Euro 2016 that failed to flourish as England were humbled by Iceland in the last 16 and Kane admits Sunday’s display, in which England took 64 minutes to register a shot on target, could be a hangover from such a poor tournament.

Kane added: “It is difficult sometimes when teams like Slovakia drop off and make it very difficult to play through; you have to be very patient and make sure that ball is spot on every time or they will cut it out.

“It is all about that final pass, putting a bit more care into it, but like I said we played well and could have won two- or three-nil.”

Kane said he was feeling no ill-effects having been elbowed and stamped on by Slovakia captain Martin Skrtel, who was sent off in the second half.

Meanwhile, Allardyce hopes Adam Lallana’s late winner in Slovakia can help remove the “nervous tension” that exists around the England squad.

“They’re a happy bunch, not a damaged bunch,” he said. “But I think I saw a little nervous tension and it’s (defeat to Iceland)bound to be in the back of their mind.

“They had a holiday, a pre-season, then it comes to the first game after Iceland and maybe there was nervous tension.

“I think it was possession for possession’s sake for the opening 45 minutes rather than trying to break the opposition down. So that may be a bit of sub-conscious about not wanting to be the one that gives the ball away. But we have to be brave.”