Great news for Huddersfield Town fans as David Wagner commits future to club

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief David Wagner is committed to leading the team in the Premier League next season, his agent has confirmed.

Marc Kosicke revealed his client had received some “interesting offers” from elsewhere, but had opted to remain loyal to the Terriers after “trusting talks” with club owner Dean Hoyle.

Wagner led Huddersfield back to the top flight after a 45-year absence following a penalty shoot-out victory over Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last week.

Kosicke told German broadcaster SPORT1: “After the emotional recent days and the trusting talks with the club’s owners, David Wagner has chosen, despite some interesting offers, the Premier League adventure with Huddersfield.”

The 45-year-old took over the Terriers in November 2015 after previously managing Borussia Dortmunds reserve side.

His outstanding feats with Town last season had seen him linked with moves to a number of other clubs, including Norwich City and Middlesbrough, most latterly.

The German had also been reportedly viewed as a potential replacement for Slaven Bilic at West Ham, when speculation arose regarding his future in the Spring.

Last autumn, Wagner was also strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa, when the Midlands club were searching for a successor for Roberto Di Matteo.

But Wagner ruled himself out of the running, with chairman Hoyle subsequently assured that the Town head coach would not leave the club for another Championship outfit.