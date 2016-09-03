Guiseley 0 Braintree 0: First point of season for Lions

Guiseley gained their first point of the National League season today when they drew 0-0 with Braintree.

Adam Lockwood was in charge of the rock-bottom Lions for the third time at home to Braintree, with the hosts entrenched at the foot of the National League table after seven successive losses.

Neither side could break the deadlock, but it was a relief for Guiseley as they finally registered their first clean sheet and league point.

Guiseley: Maxted, Rob Atkinson, Vidal, Palmer, Purver, Lawlor, Hatfield, Boyes, Johnson, Clee, Preston. Subs: Daniel Atkinson, Smith, Rankine, Porritt, Williams.

Braintree Town: Beasant, Williams, Braham-Barrett, Ashton, Okimo, Goodman, Lee, Isaac, Barnard, Akinola, Goodship. Subs: Butler, Maybanks, Corne, Matthews, Rohdell Gordon.

Referee: Martin Coy (County Durham)

Follow the action with our live blog

Follow the game in-play via our stats centre