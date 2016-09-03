Guiseley 0 Braintree 0: Latest from Nethermoor

Guiseley are desperate for their point of the National League season today when they play host to Braintree.

Adam Lockwood leads the rock-bottom Lions for the third time today at home to Braintree, with the hosts entrenched at the foot of the National League table after seven successive losses.

Guiseley: Maxted, Rob Atkinson, Vidal, Palmer, Purver, Lawlor, Hatfield, Boyes, Johnson, Clee, Preston. Subs: Daniel Atkinson, Smith, Rankine, Porritt, Williams.

Braintree Town: Beasant, Williams, Braham-Barrett, Ashton, Okimo, Goodman, Lee, Isaac, Barnard, Akinola, Goodship. Subs: Butler, Maybanks, Corne, Matthews, Rohdell Gordon.

Referee: Martin Coy (County Durham)

