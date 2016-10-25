Guiseley 1 Gateshead 1: Luckless Guiseley rue late heartbreak

Guiseley were left to rue a late goal as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Gateshead.

Gateshead almost got a lucky break early on, a pass deflected off Simon Walton and fell to Danny Johnson who aimed a strike from outside the area just over the crossbar.

Guiseley full-back Danny East tried to spark the game into life when his surging run almost produced a chance for the hosts but Neil Aspin’s side were able to clear the danger.

After a first-half of few chances and both sides failing to dominate, the hosts nearly went in front thanks to a flick by Jake Cassidy, but his effort went past the post.

East’s free-kick from an acute angle then went narrowly wide.

The match was starting to open up and Gateshead soon had a chance when a well-hit cross found Wes York in space in the area but he was unable to find his feet and fired over.

Guiseley finally took the lead when Will Hatfield was tripped in the penalty area, Walton stepping up to calmly place the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

It looked like 1-0 would be the final score but Gateshead grabbed an equaliser late on when a long throw found Johnson who, on the turn, fired home to leave Guiseley in the bottom four.

Guiseley: Maxted, Lowe, R Atkinson, Lawlor, Hatfield, Clee (Boyes 80), Purver, East, Walton, Cassidy, Wesolowski

Unused substitutes: Rankine, Preston, Palmer, D Atkinson

Gateshead: Hanford (Johnson 45) G Smith, M Smith (Styche 71), Hofan, Brundle, York, Penn, S Jones, D Jones, D Johnson, Hannet (Atkinson 55) Subs not used: Mafuta, Wrightson.

Referee: Steven Rushton (Staffordshire).

Man of the match: Nicky Clee (Guiseley).