Guiseley bring forward ambitious plans to go full-time

PAUL COX has confirmed that Guiseley have brought forward their decision to go full-time to give themselves the best chance of achieving their goals this term.

Plans to start operating on a full-time basis had been under consideration for several months, with it being a case of when and not if Guiseley would end their part-time status.

Following discussions, that decision has now been made, with several players having already assumed full-time status.

Cox, whose side are in the bottom four of the National League and have won just once in the league this term, said: “We started (full-time) on Monday.

“Obviously, we have not got the full quota who have gone full-time at the minute. We have done it so we give everyone the best possible chance to want to go forward, which is key.

“In employment law, I could probably have given them four weeks’ notice and told everyone we were going to be changing working hours.

Full-time view: Guiseley players are switching part-time roles at Nethermoor.

“But I believe in being fair with everybody and giving everyone the best possible chance to help themselves and us to get to where we want to.

“Our training schedules are Monday morning, Tuesday night, Thursday night and Friday morning, with Wednesdays off. That will allow the boys who have got jobs – who I don’t want to handicap in any way as we have got some good players who are part-time – to give them the understanding that they know we are going to be full-time.

“I want everyone to have the best possible chance to make a positive decision about going forward.

“In any sort of environment, change can initially be a shock. But, to be fair, the players I have spoken to – and even the players who have stayed part-time – have all agreed that going full-time is the best way forward.”

Explaining the rationale behind making an earlier-than-expected decision to go full-time, the Guiseley chief, who insists that he will adopt no favouritism when it comes to selecting players who are full-time or part-time, added: “The board have said we can move forward and going full-time is a help.

“It is a bit of a transitional period. We could have done it at the end of the season or Christmas time.

“But I spoke to the chairman and the board and didn’t want to leave it in a position where we looked back and said that we didn’t achieve our goals because we should have made a big decision at an earlier stage – and it has been a big decision.”