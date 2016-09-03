Guiseley v Braintree: Adam Lockwood battles for job and Lions revival

ADAM LOCKWOOD admits that time is of the essence for Guiseley – and also for his hopes of landing the manager’s job permanently at Nethermoor.

The 34-year-old leads the rock-bottom Lions for the third time today at home to Braintree, with the hosts entrenched at the foot of the National League table after seven successive losses.

Having been handed a chance by the Lions’ board to showcase his credentials for the full-time post – after taking over on an interim basis following the dismissal of Mark Bower – Lockwood is sage enough to realise that he needs some results fast.

While Guiseley showed character and heart in a losing cause at National League leaders Tranmere on Monday, the former Doncaster Rovers and Oldham defender acknowledges that the hard currency of wins and points are now needed after two successive losses under his command.

On his prospects, Lockwood said: “At the end of the day, it all depends on results, basically. I know that.

“I hope I can bring some benefit to the club and that there is some improvement in different areas. Obviously, we have not had a great start and it is difficult to turn that around. Sometimes it happens overnight, but at other times it takes a period of time. But we have got to try and do it as quickly as possible to give ourselves a chance.”

Today’s game is given extra piquancy by Guiseley’s hugely controversial leveller against Braintree in a 1-1 draw at home last season. The Lions were accused of unsporting behaviour when Ollie Norburn’s shot was allowed to stand after the visitors had kicked the ball out of play for an injured player.

Lockwood said: “Things happen in football. But that is gone and it is a new start for us.”