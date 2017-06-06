Happy camper Trippier enjoying England rivalry with Walker

Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker may be battling for the same shirt with Tottenham and England but there is no tension between the pair, who were happy to share a tent on the Three Lions’ military boot camp.

Former Sheffield United defender Walker was already first-choice right-back for club and country when Trippier swapped Burnley for Spurs two years ago, a move that immediately pitched the pair into battle.

For most of the time Walker has come out on top but Mauricio Pochettino favoured Trippier in big games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United towards the end of last season and that was enough to catch the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate.

That puts them head-to-head in a new dressing room but they remain fast friends and teamed up when England were whisked away to the Royal Marines’ training centre in Devon for 48 hours of demanding exercises over the weekend.

“Me and Walks were the only ones to get our tent the wrong way round,” said Trippier with a smile.

“It was getting a bit too dark so we didn’t have time to put it back round...it was already up so we thought ‘we may as well just sleep in it’. He doesn’t snore...he’s a good sleeper!

“Walks is a good lad, a good friend.”

That friendship started all the way back at England Under-17 level, when Walker was still a central defender and Trippier had the right-back role to himself, and shows no sign of strain despite their professional ambitions.

“I know we both play the same position but it is football and whoever plays, we are always there for each other,” said Trippier.

“We always help each other, no matter who we play against, and it will be no different with England. I want to play and he wants to play but if he plays, I’ll help him. If I get picked, I know he will do the same for me.

“I believe I can play at this level.”

Trippier spent his formative years at Manchester City, who picked him up as a nine-year-old, but that did not stop him looking at their closest rivals for inspiration.

Southgate has already spoken about his crossing ability being among the best in the Premier League and Trippier said it was David Beckham’s famed delivery that grabbed him as a boy.

“He has been one of my idols and I have always practised since I was a young boy at City,” he said.

“I always practise in training at Tottenham and if I can create and assist as many goals as I can I will be happy. I don’t spend too long. just get a couple of mannequins and practise, either dead balls or running on to it.”

For all of his skills, Beckham did not have much to teach an aspiring full-back about the art of defence, but Trippier was taking tips from another Red Devils great.

“Gary Neville, I liked watching him,” he said. “He was a very good defender and he was great going forward as well. I have always watched how he defends and how he plays.

“He was my main person to watch as a full-back.”

England striker Jermain Defoe is looking forward to playing his part in the next chapter of Bournemouth’s “unique story” when he returns from his summer break.

The 34-year-old is set to leave Sunderland after the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League.

Defoe – part of England’s attack at Hampden Park – had a spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career, and is reported to have agreed a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, worth £60,000 per week.

“What I want to do is get my head down and focus on England, the two games, and then after that everyone will know,” Defoe said.

“It’s documented about the Bournemouth thing. It’s a club close to my heart anyway, for obvious reasons. I was there as a kid. I think I was 18, on loan from West Ham.

“It’s a special place, with a top manager, and a team that’s done so well from where they’ve come from. A unique story.”

Defoe is said to have been able to leave Sunderland on a free transfer because of a clause in his contract regarding relegation.

Defoe added: “It’s out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I’ve had a break, come July everyone will know anyway.

“Two and a bit years at Sunderland, I enjoyed my time there, it’s not nice when you get relegated, I don’t think it’s fair on the Sunderland fans to come out so soon after they’ve been relegated and say ‘yeah, I’m signing for someone else’.

“It’s too soon to put it out there. At the right time, I would like to say ‘this is the club I’ll be playing for’.”

Before heading back to the south coast for the start of pre-season training, Defoe, who scored 15 goals for Sunderland last season, will be involved for England, who also play France on June 13 following their showdown against Scotland.

England manager Gareth Southgate arranged a top-secret trip to the Royal Marines’ Commando Training Centre in Devon as part of the build-up to the Scotland game.

Defoe, who returned to England following a spell at Toronto FC, feels the experience was worthwhile, if unexpected.

He said: “When the Marines walked into the room, I was like ‘woah, what is going on here?’ It was ‘right, get up we are going on the coach down south’ and that was it.

“It was just the unknown, we didn’t know what was coming, but I was just really excited to be honest. We knew it would be a test and that, but the whole experience was amazing, it was just so good.”