Have we met before? Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday past encounters

AHEAD of tonight’s Championship encounter at the New York Stadium, we look back on some previous meetings between the Millers and Owls

23 October, 2015; Rotherham United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Goals in the second half from Lucas Joao and Fernando Forestieri gave Wednesday victory.

Ben Pringle smashes the ball home beyond Owls goalkeeper Chris Kirkland

Joao took advantage of a defensive mistake from Tom Thorpe to put the Owls in front straight after the break.

Forestieri doubled Wednesday’s advantage four minutes later, tapping home from close range after Lee Camp failed to deal with Daniel Pudil’s header.

Rotherham tried to get back into the game, but their efforts were only rewarded deep into stoppage-time when Thorpe netted after getting on the end of a free kick.

The result saw Wednesday move one point off a play-off spot, while Rotherham remained in the relegation zone.

Wednesday's Jermaine Johnson clashes with Millers' Ben Pringle before being sent off

21 March, 2015; Rotherham United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3: Two goals in stoppage-time gave the Owls victory.

Ben Pringle opened the scoring for the Millers, firing past goalkeeper Keiren Westwood with a half-volley from outside the area.

Wednesday equalised on 86 minutes when Caolan Lavery got on the end of a fine cross from Lewis McGugan to head past Emiliano Martinez.

The Owls’ joy was short-lived, as Rotherham went straight up the other end and retook the lead, Jordan Bowery firing past Westwood at the near post.

Rotherham's Danny Harrison celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 in August, 2007

Rotherham’s hearts were broken, when Atdhe Nuhiu got on the end of a free-kick on ‘93 minutes’.

Kieran Lee then got the winner in the eighth-minute of stoppage-time. Neat play allowed Lee to get in behind the defence and slot home past Martinez to seal the points.

The Owls moved into 12th place, while Rotherham moved down to 21st, five points clear of the bottom three.

6 August, 2013; Rotherham United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1: The first meeting between the sides since the opening of the New York Stadium was in the first round of the Capital One Cup.

Ben Pringle opened the scoring after nine minutes, smashing the ball home from outside the area after getting on the end of a long throw.

Wednesday equalised through Rhys McCabe’s curling free-kick from long range on 22 minutes.

Lee Frecklington put the home side back in front after Wednesday failed to clear another long thrown-in.

Jermaine Johnson then summed up his team’s performance by getting sent off for a head-butt on Pringle.

Rotherham saw out the game to seal the win and a cup shock in the process.

16 August, 2007; Rotherham United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3: The Millers and the Owls met in the first round of the Carling Cup – the final meeting between the sides at Millmoor.

Rotherham midfielder Danny Harrison fired home on 33 minutes but Glenn Whelan equalised just before the break, his deflected effort finding its way past Andy Warrington.

The Owls went in front four minutes into the second half. Deon Burton pounced after Warrington spilled Wade Small’s low shot.

The Owls sealed victory when Small’s cross flew over Warrington’s head into the back of the net.

1 January, 2003; Rotherham United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Two second-half goals gave Owls fans something to cheer about heading into the New Year.

Shefki Kuqi opened the scoring after getting on the end of a Derek Geary’s cross on 68 minutes. Wednesday gained their first win of the season and moved off the bottom as Adam Proudlock struck in stoppage time.