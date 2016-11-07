Haven’t we met before? Changes fail to pay off as Doncaster Rovers suffer repeat FA Cup exit

DONCASTER Rovers suffered a first round exit for the first time in nine years – against the same opposition!

Then, they lost 2-1 in a replay at home after a 2-2 draw at Boundary Park.

They had little chance to earn another crack at Oldham as Doncaster did not score until stoppage-time when Liam Mandeville converted a penalty after being pulled down by Cameron Burgess.

Rovers chief Darren Ferguson bemoaned conceding what he described as “really poor goals.”

They conceded the opener on the stroke of half-time and a second shortly after the break.

Ferguson said: “It’s a really poor result. This was a good opportunity to get into the next round. The goal on half-time changed the game and it is unprofessional to lose a goal at 45 minutes.”

Ryan Flynn and Billy McKay were on target against Rovers, who were second best throughout after making eight changes from their last league game.

Lee Erwin missed the target from close range early on and the on-loan Leeds striker tested goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who made a fine full-length save before Oldham deservedly took the lead as Peter Clarke headed down Ollie Banks’s cross and Flynn finished.

Mathieu Baudry’s error allowed Flynn to break away and set up McKay to drill home from 12 yards in the 53rd minute.

Matty Blair and John Marquis went close for Rovers, but Flynn should have made it 3-0.

Oldham Athletic: Ripley, Dummigan, Clarke, Burgess, Dunne, McLaughlin, Banks, Green (Fane 29), Winchester (Flynn 9), McKay, Erwin (Law 77). Unused substitutes: Wilson, Kettings, Osei, Jahraldo-Martin.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Richardson, Alcock, Wright (Butler 63), Garrett (Evina 46), Baudry, Blair, Middleton (Keegan 57), Mandeville, Beestin, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Longbottom.

Referee: D Webb (Co Durham).