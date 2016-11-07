Heads up: How goalkeeper Adam Davies earned valuable point for Barnsley at Burton Albion

Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom and Burton manager Nigel Clough heaped the praise on goalkeeper Adam Davies.

“Obviously we have got to be pleased with the clean sheet especially how Burton came at us in the second half.” said Reds coach Heckingbottom.

“I thought it was the classic game of two halves. We felt we had the better chances first half which could have made the game a lot easier for ourselves if we had taken some of them but, as the game wore on, Burton came more and more into it.

“We knew we would have to defend our box coming here. We had to defend really well and when they did breach us, Davo (Davies) did really well with a double save at his near post and then one at the end that hit him so you know he is in the right place for that one.”

Clough was left to reflect on a combination of missed chances and defiant goalkeeping at the Pirelli Stadium.

Barnsley had the better of the first half with loanees Adam Armstrong and Ryan Kent guilty of failing to hit the target before Albion roared back.

The 24-year-old Davies denied former Barnsley striker Chris O’Grady several times and a late effort from Stuart Beavon hit him before going over the bar.

“We have hit the target a lot today and the goalkeeper has made some good saves including a couple of fortunate ones,” said Clough. “I think when one hits him on the head and loops over the bar in the 91st minute we know it just might not be our day.”

Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins, Williamson (Naylor 68), Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O’Grady (Beavon 87), Ward (Flanagan 12). Unused substitutes: Mousinho, Bywater, Miller, Choudhury.

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Hourihane, Kent (Hammill 77), Winnall, Armstrong (Scowen 64). Unused substitutes: Lee, Townsend, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.

Referee: P Banks (Norwich).