Henderson’s Kop role behind Southgate’s captaincy switch

Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson earned the right to replace Wayne Rooney as England captain after successfully stepping out of Steven Gerrard’s shadow at Anfield.

The interim manager wants Rooney to remain as national skipper and squad figurehead despite dropping him for tonight’s game in Slovenia, but it is Henderson who will lead the side out for the first time in Ljubljana.

The 26-year-old took the Liverpool armband from local hero Gerrard when the latter left the club in 2015 and has been impressive in the role.

And that was not lost on Southgate as he chose the midfielder ahead of other candidates such as Joe Hart and Gary Cahill.

“What stood out for me is that he has taken over as captain at a club where he has succeeded one of the most iconic players in English footballers of all time,” said Southgate.

“That would have been a difficult challenge for him and he has matured from that. He has shown great leadership skills with his club.

“He is used to being captain which is important. He has got a voice and an opinion within this group and he has got his clear ideas of what we need to work on.

“It was not an easy decision because there are other senior players in that dressing room but he has captained a big football club and is used to that responsibility so it is the right decision for me.”

Rooney, who volunteered to take the press conference at Southgate’s side despite being excused duty, offered his own tribute to Henderson.

“I think Jordan’s a fantastic leader,” he said.

“He’s taken an incredibly difficult job from Steven Gerrard and he’s really grown into that position. He’s a fantastic player with great leadership qualities.

“He deserves his chance tomorrow night to captain England.”