How Rob Green can help top prospect keep Huddersfield in safe hands

Promising Huddersfield Town shot-stopper Ryan Schofield believes Rob Green is the perfect man to teach him the goalkeeping ropes.

Schofield, 17, was promoted to Town’s first-team squad this summer after he starred for England Under-20s in their Toulon Tournament success.

I have only trained with him one session but from that session you can see he is willing to help me and help where he can. Huddersfield Town’s Ryan Schofield

The academy graduate is eager to learn all he can from the former Leeds United man who was England’s No 1 at the 2010 World Cup.

Green signed for the Premier League newcomers last month and has played more than 600 games during an illustrious 18-year career.

“Rob Green has played in a World Cup, he is the perfect person to learn off,” said Schofield, speaking after England Under-19s’ 3-1 defeat to Germany at Mansfield on Tuesday night.

“He has done everything and has great experience. I have only trained with him one session but from that session you can see he is willing to help me and help where he can.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again at Huddersfield and progressing through the season.”

Huddersfield-born Schofield helped Town beat Sheffield United to win the Professional Development League Two play-off final in 2015-16.

He received his first call-up to the England Under-18 squad in November, 2016, before making his debut in a 4-0 win over Qatar in March 2017.

His finest career moment came in June when he saved a spot-kick as England Under-20s beat Ivory Coast 5-3 on penalties to retain their Toulon Tournament trophy.

Schofield knows that his England experience can only help him in his pursuit of a dream first-team debut. “Any international game is tough and playing against players of such quality can only help the learning experience.

“Winning a tournament with England and saving a penalty in the final was massive, it was a real honour.

“To save a penalty is obviously a good feeling, but to do it for your country and effectively win the tournament takes some beating.

“The last 12 months have been massive for me with everything that has happened, but I have got to stay grounded.

“You want it to keep going and going. Sometimes you pinch yourself, but you just keep doing the same things you are doing and, hopefully, keep progressing.

“Now I am with the first team, the focus stays the same for me – to keep working hard and doing all I can to impress the boss.

“It is my first season with the first-team squad and I just want to put my name out there and keep working as hard as I can.

“You never know what will happen. There could be a chance, and if you take your chance then you’re flying. I learn so much when I come away with England and I take that back to Huddersfield.

“You see where you can put the two together, some bits don’t go together and some bits do go together and that is what you have to work out. It is all part of the experience.”

Of Town’s Premier League start, Schofield, at Town for nine years, says: “It has been a great start and we cannot wait to get our next Premier League game under way. It should be a great few weeks. The boys can only do what they can do, they cannot do anything about the other teams.

“We can only take it one game at a time and give 100 per cent, which the boys always do. It has been a brilliant start and we will see where it takes us.”