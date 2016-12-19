Huddersfield have had no contact about David Wagner from so-called suitors Wolfsburg

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have had no contact with Wolfsburg amid speculation in Germany that the Bundesliga side want David Wagner as their new manager, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The Terriers are the surprise package of this season’s Championship and will head into the Christmas period sitting fourth in the table.

Town’s unexpected promotion push has alerted a host of clubs to Wagner’s abilities with Aston Villa and Derby County both strongly linked with a move for Wagner earlier in the season when vacancies arose.

Huddersfield, however, were unfazed by the speculation then and it seems that will remain the case over the Wolfsburg link with sources indicating there has been no contact whatsoever from the German club.

Valerien Ismael is in charge, but Bild newspaper in Germany has claimed tomorrow’s clash with Borussia Monchengladbach, the last before the winter break, will be the Frenchman’s final one at the helm. Ismael was only appointed last month, succeeding Dieter Hecking.