Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0: David Wagner’s Town are aiming to turn back the clock

JIMMY GLAZZARD scored six goals in the opening five games of the season 64 years ago and Huddersfield went on to clinch promotion from the old Second Division.

They won four and drew the other and it is a record matched by Town’s current vintage, who are top of the Championship for the first time since Steve Bruce was in charge shortly before the turn of the Millennium.

Town had to show plenty of resilience against a Wolves side who arrived unbeaten under former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga but, as in the previous home match against Barnsley, they finished strongly to claim the win after being put under the cosh in the second half.

No one was more delighted than match-winner Rajiv Van La Parra, whose relationship with the Wolves fans was somewhat fractious before he joined Town on loan last season ahead of completing a £750,000 move.

He was baited throughout by the almost 2,000-strong Wolves contingent so it was no surprise when he cupped his hand to his ear in their direction after netting what proved to be the early winner.

The Dutch winger emerged to say of his sixth-minute strike: “I saw Nahki (Wells) going through and having a shot, which I thought was going in. I was almost celebrating, but then I saw the ball come off the post so I ran in, hit it with my left and I think it went in off the hand of the defender.”

Of his gesture, he added: “It came in the heat of the moment – it was emotional. It was really special for me with it being my first goal for Huddersfield Town rather than scoring against Wolves. The only thing that had been missing since I came here was a goal.”

Van La Parra always analyses his performances on video and is his own worst critic, but not on this occasion.

“Sometimes you have to enjoy what you have done on the pitch. I am often really hard on myself but sometimes you have to enjoy the moment,” he said.

“It was not difficult to play against them. Wolverhampton gave me the chance to play in England so I am thankful for that. I only look back on the good moments at Wolves. I think they will do well this season.”

His goal capped an intense first-half performance from Town as their tempo starved Wolves of possession for much of the opening 40 minutes – head coach German David Wagner hailing it as the best half they had played under him.

Wolves posted notice of intent when Joe Mason netted in the 45th minute only to be flagged offside and they tore into Town after the break.

It was easy to see why Wagner immediately raced off and jumped into the arms of goalkeeper Danny Ward at the final whistle after the Liverpool loanee had first denied marauding full-back Matt Doherty at his near post before going down to his left to paw away a fierce close-range header from Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from a corner.

Substitute Joao Teixeira also struck the outside of a post after being set up by Wolves’ £2m buy from Town, Conor Coady, leading Zenga to claim: “Unlucky? Yes we were because, in my opinion, we didn’t deserve to lose the game. We had clear chances to score and I don’t remember one chance for Huddersfield.

“We had one goal valid at the end of the first half, which was just on the limit. Two great saves from the ’keeper followed and one shot hit the post so we have reason to be disappointed.

“In the second half, there was only one team on the pitch. I don’t remember our ’keeper making a save in the second half or them creating a chance.”

That was true of the second period until the 80th minute when Town put on the after-burners, something they were physically unable to do last season as Wagner introduced his ‘gegenpressen’ style of play.

No wonder some Town players sat on the pitch at the final whistle after putting in an effort that was matched by the response of the fans, including Rio Games gold medal cyclist Ed Clancy, when they knew their side had their backs against the wall.

The international break has come at the right time for Town to recharge their batteries ahead of the derby at Leeds United a week on Saturday.

But now that he has two players fighting for every position, Wagner will use the time to play a friendly behind closed doors at Liverpool to keep some of his under-used players fresh.

Not that anyone feels left out, says Van La Parra. “The strength of the squad is that everyone wants to work hard,” he said. “In the pre-season we spoke a lot with each other and the manager and he said make sure there is no limit for this season.

“We can become everything we want if we work hard for one another. Now, with the results so far everyone has started believing in us.

“The manager has got all the details on the opposition right. He is really good at speaking to players and making them comfortable even if they are not playing. Everyone feels they are part of the team thanks to the manager.”

Huddersfield Town: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Palmer (Payne 57); Kachunga, Wells (Bunn 61), Van La Parra (Scannell 88). Unused substitutes: Coleman, Whitehead, Cranie, Hefele.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme, Coady, Iorfa, Batth, Doherty; Price; Mason, Edwards (Oniangue 73), Saville (Costa 61), Wallace (Teixeira 46); Bodvarsson. Unused substitutes: Lonergan, Henry, Borthwick-Jackson, Hause.

Referee: S Martin (Staffs).