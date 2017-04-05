Huddersfield Town 3 Norwich City 0: Jonathan Hogg’s return applies both grit and gloss to Terriers’ triumph

Three goals in the space of seven minutes sent the Huddersfield Town faithful into fine voice as their side marches towards an appearance in the Championship play-offs.

But the sight of midfielder Jonathan Hogg careering into a challenge on the left touchline moments after may have been the highlight of the night for fans who are in dreamland this season.

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy fires in his goal. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Hogg’s career appeared in jeopardy after medics diagnosed a fracture in his neck following a crashing fall in the 4-0 defeat at Bristol City last month.

But just 19 days later, he made a remarkable return to the Huddersfield starting line-up and was at his industrious best in another energetic display from head coach David Wagner’s side.

Goals had been in short supply for Terriers over the last month, with just three in 450 minutes of football either side of the international break.

For an hour last night they could not add to the paltry tally, but then Elias Kachunga’s smart finish started the ball rolling on 66 minutes.

Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells followed suit with exquisite touches as Town took another big stride towards the play-offs.

There remains a slim chance of an automatic rise, but Newcastle’s win over Burton Albion and Brighton’s victory 24 hours earlier leave a nine-point gap to overcome in the final month of the season.

It was perhaps the return of midfielder Hogg that had been at the back of Wagner’s mind when suggesting the meeting was not a must-win encounter.

Wagner will have been planning without the former Watford man after an initial prognosis showed a fractured bone in his spine. But such is the importance of Hogg’s promotion-winning experience, Wagner brought his anchorman back into his starting line-up without a run-out as a substitute.

It was perhaps a ploy to lift the Town faithful following back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

Hogg’s central midfield partner Philip Billing was also reintroduced to the starting line-up after missing Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Burton.

The German almost repaid the faith of his countryman inside three minutes as a sweet left-footed strike clipped the outside of a post.

Town had started with the energy that has framed their transition under Wagner.

The pace of Wells and Kachunga, the other two men recalled to the side, had alarm bells ringing in the Norwich defence and allowed Mooy space to show his artistry.

Norwich goalkeeper Michael McGovern produced a fine stop to deny a Kachunga header.

Hogg, meanwhile, was carrying out his business with quiet assurance and a bullish attitude in the tackle.

Norwich, a side referred to by Wagner as one with Premier League class, lived up to a run of one win in eight matches.

Devoid of confidence, their best chance of the first half came when Alex Prichard fashioned a shot from the edge of the box, while the ineffective Cameron Jerome bundled a rebound into the net from an offside position.

The second half followed a similar pattern. But Huddersfield added a clinical edge.

Kachunga finally broke the deadlock as he raced down the right and slotted into the bottom corner.

Mooy’s goal was equally skilful as he dug the ball from under his right foot and forced the ball into the corner.

The points were sealed three minutes later as Wells placed the ball beyond McGovern after neat work by Rajiv Van la Parra.

Huddersfield Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele (Hudson 87), Schindler, Lowe (Holmes-Dennis 83), Hogg (Lolley 81), Billing, Kachunga, Mooy, van La Parra,Wells. Unused substitutes: Coleman, Cranie, Payne, Quaner.

Norwich City: McGovern, Martin, Bennett, Klose, Whittaker, Tettey (Oliveira 71), Howson, Wildschut, Pritchard (Josh Murphy 79), Naismith, Jerome. Unused substitutes: Ruddy, Mulumbu, Jacob Murphy, Maddison, Godfrey.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire).