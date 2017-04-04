Huddersfield Town come to terms over Webber’s departure

Huddersfield Town and Norwich City have reached an agreement for Stuart Webber to become the Canaries’ new sporting director.

The Terriers put their head of football operations on gardening leave after he expressed an interest to leave, but the clubs have struck a compensation deal,.

Huddersfield played hardball over the move, despite Webber’s desire to move to Carrow Road, having been chosen by the Norwich board over two weeks ago.

The teams play each other at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship tomorrow when the hosts will be aiming to maintain the pressure on the top two and the visitors will be bidding to cut the gap on the play-off pack.

Webber, former director of recruitment at Liverpool, was Norwich’s first choice, although they also considered Celtic’s head of development scouting David Moss.

Webber revamped Huddersfield’s scouting set-up and in 2015 helped appoint head coach David Wagner, the man who has turned the third-placed Terriers into promotion contenders in under two years.

Webber will move to Carrow Road in the newly created position as the Canaries change their hierarchy following a calamitous season after relegation from the Premier League last year.

He will be tasked with leading the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Alex Neil last month.

Alan Irvine has been in temporary charge for the last three games, but Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa left them seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Former Leeds United manager Uwe Rosler, currently in charge at Fleetwood, has been linked with the post, although distanced himself at the weekend, while former Hull City, Derby and Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has applied.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been acting as an adviser to Norwich’s majority shareholder Delia Smith with the pair long-term friends.

Last week, when Webber’s departure seemed certain, Wagner commented: “Stuart did a lot for this club.

“I like people who have done something good for this club to leave by the front door, but he has decided not to do that.

“He wanted to use the other door, but this is up to him.”