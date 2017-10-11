Huddersfield Town’s Mooy off the bench to help inspire Socceroos

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN schemer Aaron Mooy came off the bench to play an instrumental role in Australia’s tense extra-time victory over Syria in Sydney – which saw them progress to the intercontinental World Cup qualifying play-off.

Mooy was surprisingly named as a substitute ahead of the game, with Tom Rogic called into the starting line-up following the first leg which ended deadlocked at 1-1. But the Town schemer was handed a quick introduction after Brad Smith’s 11th-minute injury and he and two-goal hero Tim Cahill helped inspire the Socceroos to a 2-1 victory over the ten-man Syrians.

The Socceroos play another two-legged home-and-away play-off against CONCACAF’s (North and Central America) fourth-best team.

Playing away before a home decider, Australia will face either Panama, Honduras or the United States on November 6 and November 14.

Meanwhile, Hull City and Bradford City have been handed two pieces of welcome news on the injury front.

Tigers £4m midfielder Kevin Stewart is in contention for Saturday’s Championship encounter at Norwich City after declaring himself fit after featuring for over an hour for Hull’s reserves on Monday night.

The former Liverpool man had been afforded a frustrating start to his Tigers career after being sidelined with ankle ligament damage sustained in the 2-1 loss at QPR on August 19.

Stewart said: “Now I am ready to get in the team and start showing what I can do. I’ll be fine for Norwich.

“Whether I am involved or not is not up to me so I wil just do what I can to show I am ready to play.”

Meanwhile, Bradford chief Stuart McCall has expressed his relief after revealing that integral right-back Tony McMahon could return to action by the end of the month.

Fears were widespread that McMahon would be out for a significant spell after hobbling off in the club’s 4-1 win at MK Dons on Saturday, the major downside to what was understandably positive fternoon.

But he could now return for the trip to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on October 28 after scans revealed he now has a low-grade two tear.