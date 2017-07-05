Huddersfield Town smash transfer record with signing of Steve Mounie

HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the club record signing of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie - their fourth addition in under 24 hours.

The 22-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £11.45m and follows on from the captures of Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer and Danny Williams yesterday.

Record-breaker: Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has again broken ground in the transfer market. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The official completion of the deal for Mounie, who has penned a four-year deal, was delayed following the sad passing of the French club’s president Louis Nicollin, who died on Thursday with his funeral being held on Monday

The deal surpasses the £8m, rising to £11m, fee Town recently paid Manchester City for last season’s loan star and Australian international Aaron Mooy.

Benin international Mounie, 6ft 3in, scored 14 goals in 32 starts in his first season in Ligue 1 last term, one goal less than Monaco star Kylain Mbappe.

No work permit is required for Mounie, who has dual French nationality.

Town head coach David Wagner, who had now signed seven players this summer, said: “We are delighted we could sign Steve ahead of the start of pre-season.

“He has a very exciting combination of attributes which makes him a very exciting striker.

“He has real physical attributes which should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a footballer in his remarkable season in France.”

The signing of Mounie takes Town’s spending to around £35m with add-on clauses this summer.

Town are also pursuing other transfers and are in the market for Fulham left-back Scott Malone and have been linked with £3.5m Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen.