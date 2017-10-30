Huddersfield Town ‘will stay in Premier League but without Liverpool’s help’, says Klopp

HEAD COACH David Wagner insists valuable lessons were learned in Huddersfield Town’s defeat to Liverpool despite his side eventually being well beaten.

The Terriers lost 3-0 at Anfield as second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum reflected the Reds’ superiority once ahead.

“At the end, the result was fair,” said Wagner. “We saw two different halves. For 50 minutes, we played very well defensively and were organised.

“We neutralised Liverpool and I hadn’t seen Anfield as quiet as it was in those 50 minutes. But when we conceded, the atmosphere was back to how I have seen it over the last two years.”

The 69th league clash between the two clubs was the first time Wagner had faced best friend Klopp as a coach in competitive action.

In the end, the Reds’ chief was able to assert his authority over his Terriers counterpart, but he still had words of consolation for Wagner.

“One hundred per cent,” said Klopp when asked if Town will be able to avoid the drop. “They will stay in the league, but without help from Liverpool.

“As for this game, Huddersfield played like they did against (Manchester) United.

“So, it could have been possible that they would have been successful. We avoided that so I am happy.”

Town’s attempts to frustrate Liverpool may have floundered amid a second-half onslaught, but Wagner insists the approach was the right one.

“Anfield is a tough place to go,” said the German. “Our plan was to play in a deeper midfield block and give no space away.

“It was the same idea last week against Manchester United (when Town won 2-1). Against Liverpool, it worked very well until the first goal. It is correct to say we were not able to punish them on the counter, but those opportunities will come if you keep a clean sheet longer.

“But we have learned things out of the last two games against the big guns. We learned we are able to defend in a very good shape and we learned we can collect points against the big guns if we get everything right from the first to the last minute. We did that last weekend. If not, you cannot collect points.”

After taking three points from a trio of games against the big guns of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool, Huddersfield’s next outing is at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Wagner is likely to adopt a much more attacking approach against the Baggies. “Another thing we learned (from these recent games) is if we you give one small chance away then they will punish you,” he added. “But I am absolutely happy with the attitude and effort.”

