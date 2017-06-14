2017-18 Fixtures - Who, where and when for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have been handed an opening-day trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in their first-ever Premier League assignment on the weekend beginning August 12.

Ironically, the trip to the Eagles will be the club’s first top-flight encounter since travelling to the same venue on April 29, 1972 - when the two sides drew 0-0.

Town’s first home game is against fellow promoted side Newcastle United on August 19 and they end August seven days later with another John Smith’s Stadium encounter, against Southampton (August 26).

Town’s benign-looking start continues in September when they make their first ever visit to the London Stadium to visit West Ham on September 9. After hosting Leicester (September 16), they then embark on the short journey to Burnley on September 23.

David Wagner’s side face mouth-watering autumnal home matches against Spurs (September 30) and Manchester United on October 21 - before Wagner’s eagerly-awaited reunion with old friend Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in a midweek game on October 28.

It is Town’s first appointment at Anfield since October 1972.

Town have been handed a tough end to November when they host Manchester City (November 25) before travelling to the Emirates to face Arsenal (November 28). They go to Everton on December 2, their first league game at Goodison Park since December 1971.

Christmas fixtures see Huddersfield visit Southampton on December 23 before back-to-back festive home games with Stoke (Boxing Day) and Burnley (December 30).

They start 2018 with a trip to Leicester on New Year’s Day.

Huddersfield host Liverpool on January 30 and visit Manchester United on February 3, their first trip to Old Trafford for a league game since March 72.

Town have been handed a teak-tough end to their maiden Premier League season and visit champions Chelsea on April 21 and welcome Everton on April 28.

They visit Manchester City in their final away game on May 5 and welcome Arsenal in their final home match on May 13.