2017-18 Preview: All eyes fixed on Premier League underdogs Huddersfield Town

DAVID WAGNER is the first to admit his profile has risen markedly following Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the Premier League.

It might be in an airport, when making the trip from Germany to West Yorkshire, or even just walking down the street.

But, that moment when someone’s expression betrays the thought ‘It’s you, isn’t it?’ is something the 45-year-old has had to get used to in recent months. Not that he is complaining. Wagner, after all, is a member of an exclusive club right now as one of only 20 Premier League managers in the world and that means the spotlight will follow him around.

“I do get recognised more,” said the German to The Yorkshire Post when relaxing in the sunshine on the front lawn of the Terriers’ hotel base in Austria.

“This was the case in Germany over the summer and also now in England. If I am in an airport and someone knows who I am, it is very different to what I know. And a bit strange.

“Before, no-one looked at me but now they do. But I have got used to it. Step by step at first because it started to change with the play-offs.

“That has given me time to get used to the change. It did not happen in one moment, that could have been difficult to get used to.”

Wagner, of course, could take lessons from his best mate Jurgen Klopp on how to handle being the centre of attention.

The Liverpool manager, with his glasses and neatly trimmed beard, has been one of the most recognisable figures in football of recent years.

Wagner has a similar look and a similar outlook so perhaps it was inevitable when he succeeded Chris Powell at Huddersfield in November, 2015, that the comparisons with Klopp, newly-arrived at Anfield himself, would soon follow.

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle celebrates at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Around 21 months on, however, and Wagner has proved to be very much his own man. Taking Huddersfield into the Premier League is one of the more unlikely football fairytales, not least because the club’s £11m turnover was dwarfed by so many of their peers last season.

He appreciated this disparity more than most, labelling his side ‘small dogs’ in a nod towards the club’s nickname.

Well, those Terriers very much had their day at Wembley last May as Reading were beaten in a penalty shoot-out to bring top-flight football back to the town for the first time in 45 years.

“We are probably the biggest underdog ever in the Premier League,” says Wagner ahead of a season that will begin with a trip to Crystal Palace in nine days’ time,

We are probably the biggest underdog ever in the Premier League. But it doesn’t change our ambitions. We are not in the Premier League only to say ‘hello’ and after one season it is done. Huddersfield boss David Wagner

“But it doesn’t change our ambitions. We are not in the Premier League only to say ‘hello’ and after one season it is done.”

That last point has been underlined during a summer when Huddersfield have spent an unprecedented £35m or so in the transfer market.

Their record transfer fee was smashed three times in quick succession at one stage and it is clear that life at the John Smith’s Stadium is never going to be the same again. Not, however, that Wagner feels any different to how he did a year ago when about to kick off a Championship campaign in which his side were expected to struggle.

“When did it hit me we are in the Premier League?” he says, repeating this newspaper’s own question. “Maybe now, when I am talking to you and looking at these mountains.

“It is not something I have really thought about. Of course, I am aware about it but nothing has changed for me. That is the truth.

“Work has not changed, it is more or less the same as before. Pre-season has been all about fitness and getting the players in, and what we want to then bring to those players.

Tom Ince is one of a number of summer signings made by the Premier League newcomers. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

“Yes, there is a little bit more media work but the most work is to do with our stadium and our training facilities.

“A lot is having to be rebuilt and I get more questions about whether we should do it this way or another way.

“That is the big difference and that is the work that has increased for us as a club.

“Huddersfield Town now has to accelerate much quicker than everyone thought.

“But, for me, I have not had a moment, sitting down on my sofa at home, and thought, ‘I am a Premier League manager’. No, that is not what has happened.”

Wagner’s refusal to have his head turned by success was a big factor in how Town remained grounded during the nerve-jangling end to last season that climaxed in two successful penalty shoot-outs.

His players, all carefully recruited in terms of not just ability but also strength of character, remained calm and got the job done.

Like their manager, most will be stepping into the Premier League for the first time this season and Wagner is hoping this week’s training camp in Austria can once again inspire Huddersfield to overcome the odds.

“Austria is a place I like to go,” he added ahead of tomorrow’s final warm-up friendly against Torino in Jenbach.

“And there has to be a reason why so many football clubs come here every year.

“European clubs have come for some time, particularly from the south of Germany over the Alps.

“But now there are English ones, too.

“Usually, the weather is good. It has been a little hot at times this week and the match against Stuttgart in Schwaz was very hot, too.

“We can always find good opponents in this area. A lot of good opponents come here. The hotels are great, too, and the training pitches very good.

“There is everything I could want for a pre-season to prepare properly. This is why I choose Austria as our destination because, to be on the training pitch and looking up at the mountains, that gives you energy. It is an inspiration. I really believe that.”

This is the second pre-season that Wagner has chosen to end by taking Town to the Tyrol region.

Two testing friendlies were arranged against Stuttgart and Torino, the former being shown live in not only Wagner’s home country of Germany but also Norway, Serbia and several other countries.

It was an illustration of just how much Huddersfield and their manager will be in the spotlight this season, meaning there is little chance of Wagner slipping back into anonymity any time soon.

Mind, as The Yorkshire Post points out, the moment any football manager should worry is when no-one notices him any more.

“You are right,” Wagner says with his trademark booming laugh. “Very right. That will be a bad moment.”