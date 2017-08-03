2017-18 Preview: Team bonding ahead of schedule for Huddersfield Town

WITH seven new faces arriving this summer along with another two of Town’s promotion heroes returning, David Wagner could have been forgiven for repeating last year’s ‘getting-to-know-you’ trip to a remote island off the coast of Sweden.

Famously – or infamously, if you were a player on that trip in late June, 2016 – the Town squad spent three nights having to fend for themselves without toilets, running water or electricity.

Wagner’s rationale in setting up camp on the island Ed was a need to bond together so many new signings before embarking on a more traditional pre-season that, like this year, culminated in a trip to Austria in the final week.

Asked why he had opted not to put his side through the ‘Bear Grylls’ survivor test again this time around, Wagner said: “This trip helps you bond together, as we are together all the time.

“We also kept the good characters from last season and that made it very easy for the new guys to come in. Also, we signed very good characters. So, from the bonding point of view, we had already taken those big steps and are now on a very good level.

“When in the dining room or on the pitch, you can feel this atmosphere is a good one. In my experience, it is unusual for it to be as good as this at this stage of pre-season.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

“But, at the end, results help you bind together and this trip is only the starting point. Even Sweden was only a starting point last year, we needed the results afterwards.

“The strength came from that, and helped us build on what we had done.”