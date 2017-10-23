A fantastic achievement says Huddersfield’s Tom Ince

FROM the moment Christopher Schindler clinched promotion for Huddersfield Town with ‘that’ penalty at Wembley in May, the race was on to get the John Smith’s Stadium ready for the Premier League.

All manner of work had to be completed, including the erection of a new TV gantry and the extension of the boardroom, to get the Terriers’ home up to standard at a cost of around £4.5m.

Judging by Jose Mourinho’s mood as his Manchester United side were humbled in spectacular fashion, Town may have to get the handymen back in this week to touch up the walls of an away dressing room that was only refurbished in the summer.

So angry was the Portuguese that he tore into his players at both half-time and full-time with such ferocity that the paint was in very real danger of peeling off the walls.

“I don’t even remember a friendly match when our attitude was so poor,” thundered Mourinho, his expression every bit as miserable as the Yorkshire weather that had left him soaked to the skin at the final whistle.

He had a point, as United, even allowing for a late rally that needed an heroic block from Mathias Jorgensen to deny Chris Smalling a stoppage-time equaliser, were deservedly beaten. Mourinho acknowledged as much during his post mortem into an afternoon he and everyone at Old Trafford will want to forget.

For Tom Ince, whose dad Paul won so many honours with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, and Huddersfield, the opposite is the case with Saturday’s victory likely to live long in the memory.

“It is a fantastic achievement and a fantastic moment,” said Ince, who played a pivotal role in the game’s opening goal when his shot was saved by David De Gea and Aaron Mooy netted the rebound.

“When you see the fans at the end, you know what it means. To beat Manchester United is a great thing and not many people get to see these type of performances, these type of games, in this town.

“No-one expected three points and we are happy to have been able to do that for this club and this town. It is another bit in the history books for this town. My dad will be pleased, too. It was his 50th (on Saturday).”

Huddersfield’s performance, never mind the result, was the perfect retort to those who had started to doubt whether Yorkshire’s sole representative was capable of extending its stay among the elite beyond one season.

Only time will tell on that score, of course. Life certainly does not get any easier for a team still acclimatising to the top level with a trip to Liverpool awaiting the Terriers next weekend.

But, in terms of renewing belief and confidence, getting the better of a side who had made the short trip along the M62 unbeaten can only help.

“Coming into the game, if we could have got a point we would have been delighted,” added Ince. “But I thought it was thoroughly deserved because of the graft that we put in.

“ We showed that we are not just here to roll over.”

As for beating his dad’s old club, Ince felt the key was not being intimidated by the big names among the United ranks.

“If you show that then they see that you are weak and they know that you are in awe of the players they have got,” said the former Hull City wideman.

“It is Manchester United so, of course, the occasion is massive and, as players, playing against them you sometimes have that real sense of: ‘What’s going on here?’

“But we were 11 men against their 11 men, we work hard for each other and we show the right attitude.

“The manager knows that toe-to-toe we can’t we deal with Manchester United. But what we can do is have the right mentality and desire to try and work for each other.

“When you look at United, they are obviously a top quality side but they don’t really play with the same fluidity as your Spurs or your Man City.

“They build up quite slow, they like to get it out wide and we felt that if we could win the ball back and try to exploit the space in behind – the space the full-backs leave because they go so high – then we were able to do that.”