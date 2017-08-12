Analysis: Steve Mounie shows why Huddersfield Town splashed cash as he gives Terriers dream start in Premier League

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S return to the top flight after 45 years left supporters in dreamland as David Wagner’s side romped to victory in south London.

Two goals inside five first half minutes from the newly-promoted side set the Terriers on their way.

The first came via the foot of Palace defender Joel Ward after Mathias Zanka had returned Christopher Schuindler’s flick-on from an Aaron Mooy corner back into the six yard box.

Mooy was again involved in the second goal, his tantalising cross being buried in the back of the net by a bullet header from Steve Mounie.

The record signing then missed a great opening just after the hour when he allowed Timothy Fosu-Mensah to get back and pull off a last ditch tickle.

But he made amends with Town’s third goal 11 minutes from time, Mounie firing in after good work from Collin Quaner.

Talking point: Huddersfield fans take pride in mocking analysts

Without fail, the pundits and bookmakers wrote Town off during the countdown to the new season.

A few opinions, therefore, could have been changed by a superb opening day win for the Terriers that left their 3,000 fans chanting, 'We are top of the league' in the closing stages.

The pressing system that proved so key to their success in the Championship meant Palace were hassled and harried out of their stride, particularly in the first half.

Steve Mounie, the club’s record £11.5m signing, also showed he is capable of surprising the Premier League with a debut double.

The defensive resilience that Huddersfield will need in abundance this season was also evident, especially as Palace poured forward in the second half.