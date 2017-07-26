Big-match build-up: David Wagner interview as Huddersfield Town face Udinese

IF you had mentioned the words ‘Huddersfield Town’ to most European football supporters in years gone by, chances are that you would have received a quizzical look or two.

Less so today, with the remarkable story of Town and the ‘Wagner Revolution’ under their German-born head coach David Wagner having resonated across the continent and not just on British shores.

Proof of Huddersfield’s astonishing rise can be seen in their next three pre-season opponents of Udinese, VfB Stuttgart and Torino – well-known names who will also be operating in the top flight of their respective European divisions just as Wagner’s Premier League newcomers will be in 2017-18.

Town, who welcome Udinese to the John Smith’s Stadium in their sole home friendly tonight (kick-off 6pm), will then fly to Kirchberg in Austria’s Tirol region on Saturday for a week-long training camp, which will include fixtures against Stuttgart and Torino.

Local interest and from neighbouring Germany is guaranteed, with Wagner saying that Town will not be short on inspiration either as they seek to make their mark in the top flight, just as several other surprise packages have done in recent times, more especially in the German Bundesliga.

Wagner said: “There has been a lot of interest from the media in the off-season and, of course, I was in touch with a lot of people in the German football business as well who sent us regards and congratulations for what we have done.

“Of course, especially in Germany to be fair, Huddersfield Town is a name in football. I think it was not a name 18 months before because even I didn’t know something about Huddersfield when I first got in contact.

“Maybe after the top six in English football, it is one of the biggest and most known names and football clubs in Germany now.

“There have been examples like Huddersfield last season. One was Paderborn, who (Elias) Kachunga helped get promoted and another was Mainz, when they were promoted the first time and got established in the Bundesliga. Freiburg were also a small club who became established.

“There are several examples comparable with a club like ours in Germany.”

The time in Austria will help further in the assimilation of Town’s nine summer signings ahead of the big kick-off at Crystal Palace on August 12, and while the club’s incoming business is not quite finished yet, one player who will not be wearing their colours in 2017-18 is Izzy Brown.

The former Chelsea loanee, one of the leading lights in the second half of Town’s thrilling promotion campaign, has joined Brighton on a season-long loan.

Brown had been linked with a return to Huddersfield throughout the summer.

The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of last term on loan at Rotherham United, penned a new four-year deal with Chelsea prior to joining Albion.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “The natural progression for Izzy, having enjoyed such a successful season in the Championship last season, was to step up to the Premier League – and we are delighted he will be doing that with us, here at Brighton.

“He is a player with great potential and will bring a different dimension to our attacking options for the season ahead, alongside our existing strikers.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United have agreed a fee, believed to be in the region of £6m, for Charlie Taylor with Burnley.

The 23-year-old full-back joined the Clarets at the start of this month after his Elland Road contract had run out.

United were entitled to a fee due to their Academy product being under the age of 24, but no agreement could be struck at the time of him signing a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

A tribunal was expected to meet to set the fee, but that will no longer be required following yesterday’s confirmation that a deal has been agreed.

Taylor, who had loan spells early in his career at Bradford City, York City and Fleetwood Town, broke through at the club he had joined aged just nine years old in 2015 under Neil Redfearn.

Doncaster Rovers have missed out on the signing of defender Steven Taylor, with the financial offer tabled by League One Peterborough United tipping the scales in favour of him joining Posh.

The 31-year-old trialist featured for Rovers in their pre-season friendly with Derby County last week.

On the decision of ex-Newcastle defender Taylor to join Posh, Rovers chief Darren Ferguson said: “If it had have been purely down to a football decision, he would have come to us.

“Footballing wise, he definitely wanted to come to us, but other things came into it.

“Unfortunately, I think the finances of it, we could not get to the level he wanted. Unfortunately we could not do it.”

Meanwhile, Rovers are also unlikely to press ahead in any move for centre-back and free agent Gordon Greer, 36.

The Scot spent time with Bradford City earlier this month ahead of being linked with a move to Rovers.