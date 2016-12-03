Search

Blackburn Rovers 1 Huddersfield Town 1: The story of the game from Ewood Park

Blackburn v Huddersfield

Blackburn v Huddersfield

0
Have your say

Huddersfield Town missed a host of chances as their winless run stretched to five matches at Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Recap the key moments of the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Huddersfield Town - Yorkshire Post Facebook page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page