Bournemouth 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Latest from Terriers

Huddersfield Town travel down to the south coast today to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

David Wagner made two changes for Town, Martin Cranie and Danny Williams replacing the suspended Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg.

Town had an early chance, Malone bursting past Cook but with just the keeper to beat he poked his shot wide.

Cook diverted Van la Parra's shot wide after the Town winger had raced into the box.

Town had started the better in opening exchanges, and should be in front.

But the hosts took the lead on 26 minutes, as Wilson found the back of the net.

And it only got worse for the visitors, five minutes later, when Wilson bagged his second of the afternoon.